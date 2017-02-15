Karlie Kloss apologizes for Vogue shoot portraying model as Japanese geisha

Karlie Kloss has found herself in hot water over a Vogue photoshoot in which she dressed as a Japanese geisha, prompting the star to apologize and the publication to remove the images from its website.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive,” the model, 24, posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”

It’s not the first time the St. Louis native has been accused of cultural appropriation. Back in 2012 the model donned a Native American-inspired headdress during that year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After criticism, the look was removed from the TV broadcast of the event.