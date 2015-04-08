Kate Upton was not happy Terry Richardson leaked her “Cat Daddy” video

Kate Upton was not happy with Terry Richardson once upon a time.

Upton, 22, told Vogue UK for its upcoming June issue that she was not amused that photographer Terry Richardson leaked her “Cat Daddy” video without her permission.

The 2012 video is responsible for Upton’s discovery and rise to the spotlight, quickly going viral.

But Upton wasn’t happy with Richardson, 49, for releasing the video.

“I was like, that was very disrespectful, you could have told me!” Upton told Vogue. “Now, obviously, it’s fine.”

All’s well that ends well, I guess?