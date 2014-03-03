Kelly Bensimon: Inside Vanity Fair’s Oscar party

If you could get past the door, the best post-Oscar party was Vanity Fair’s. The biggest surprise of the night …

The biggest surprise of the night was New York’s own Lady Gaga, standing without a handler, in head-to-toe Versace. She was escorted by her bestie, Sir Elton John, who held his AIDS Foundation’s annual viewing dinner earlier in the night.

The highlight of my night was when Bruce Weber introduced me to living legend Mickey Rooney, and here’s what else I spied inside the Vanity Fair party:

Illustrious Londoners Tom Ford and Richard Buckley chatting children

Georgina Chapman, in a sea of feathers, holding Oscar court with husband Harvey Weinstein

Fashion world faves Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton, hands-down the chicest men

Jennifer Lawrence, who had changed out of her red Dior gown and into a Tom Ford mirrored mini-dress

New York’s finest — Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos — amusing themselves by taking selfies

The likes of Andrew Saffir and Brett Ratner effortlessly navigating the celeb waters

