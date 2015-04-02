Kelly Killoren Bensimon talks Jason Lagarenne about Lazy Point

Jason LaGarenne, owner of Lazy Point, a hot new bar in TriBeCa, brings the beach sensibility of his hometown, Lazy …

Jason LaGarenne, owner of Lazy Point, a hot new bar in TriBeCa, brings the beach sensibility of his hometown, Lazy Point, Long Island, to his new establishment. His focus with opening bars has always been great music, inventive cocktails and warm hospitality. Lazy Point, located in the historic Dennison and Lydia Wood House, has the feel of an urban beach house setting that feels like a seaside getaway in the city. Jason sat down with me and talked about his new bar and what he loves most about being a bartender.

QWhy the name Lazy

Point?

A It’s natural and unspoiled. I wanted to bring that coastal vibe back.

QWhy open a new bar in the city?

A I wanted something fun and friendly, with great food, drinks and music.

QWhy did you open on Spring Street?

A There are no chain stores and there are not a lot of people. It’s a cool area. I wanted to bring something cool to an untouched area.

QWhat is it about Lazy Point in eastern Long Island that you thought would be a good concept for a bar?

A The whole aesthetic always stuck with me. It’s not contrived coastal living. It’s real.

QWho constructed the interior?

A We did. We used driftwood for the light fixtures. We built it with our own two hands.

QWhat do you like about being a bartender?

A I love the interaction and being with people. The customers are happy to see me, and we’re happy to be at work.

QWhat’s your favorite drink to make on the menu?

A Beets by Dre. It’s fresh beet juice with gin lime and rosemary.

QHow did you get into the bar business?

A I left an engineering job and I worked at a nightclub in the Hamptons.

QIs it hard to find good bartenders?

A Yes, we want a person who has a good personality, is reliable and has skills to keep the quality up.

QAre restaurants your next step?

A We are working on good bar food. We’re seeing that trend a lot now in good bars.