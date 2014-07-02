Kelsey Grammer plots Broadway return, ‘King & I’ casts Kelli O’Hara

O’Hara and Watanabe confirmed for ‘King & I’

After months of speculation, Lincoln Center Theater has finally confirmed that Kelli O’Hara will headline its revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King & I” next season. O’Hara, who played Nellie in the company’s acclaimed production of “South Pacific,” appeared on Broadway this past season in “The Bridges of Madison County.” The company also revealed that the King of Siam (the role originated by Yul Brynner) will be played by Ken Watanabe, a Japanese actor who received an Oscar nomination for “The Last Samurai.”

‘Realistic Joneses’ to close on Sunday

“The Realistic Joneses,” Will Eno’s perplexing dark comedy about two suburban couples, will end its Broadway run on Sunday. Though always billed as a limited run, it was generally assumed that it would be extended in light of its glowing New York Times review and starry cast including Toni Collette and Marisa Tomei. Then again, given the strange and experimental nature of the play, it’s actually impressive it lasted as long as it did.

‘War of the Roses’ eyeing Broadway run

“The War of the Roses,” a dark comedy adapted from Warren Adler’s 1981 novel about a volatile divorce, is expected to hit Broadway during the 2015-16 season. The book was previously made into a 1989 film with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito.

Kelsey Grammer planning to do another musical

Kelsey Grammer, who appeared on Broadway four years ago in “La Cage aux Folles,” told the LA Times that he plans to return to Broadway next year in a new musical that will be produced by Harvey Weinstein. It is assumed that Grammer was not referring to “Finding Neverland,” which Weinstein is also producing and is about to start its initial run in Boston.

‘Bronx Tale’ musical moving forward

A musical based on Chazz Palminteri’s one-man show “A Bronx Tale,” which was previously adapted into a 1993 film, is moving forward. A newly released casting notice indicates that a workshop of the musical will be held later in the summer and that the musical will have music by Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies”) and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

‘Skylight’ to be broadcast in movie theaters

The current West End production of David Hare’s “Skylight,” starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy and directed by Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliott”) will be broadcast in U.S. movie theaters on Oct. 23. There is also chatter about a potential Broadway transfer. If that occurs, it is very possible that the broadcast will be pulled from New York cinemas.

‘Cats’ to get London revival

With the revival of the “Les Miz” now playing and a new production of “Miss Saigon” on its way, it’s inevitable that “Cats,” the original British blockbuster musical, will make its way back to New York. It was announced last week that the musical will be revived in London in December, which could very well be the starting point for a Broadway comeback.

Joe Louis drama on the horizon

Fran Kirmser and Tony Ponturo, the producing team that seems to be specializing in plays about sports icons (“Lombardi,” “Magic/Bird,” “Bronx Bombers”), next intend to do a piece on boxer Joe Louis. Chances it will be written by Eric Simonson, who wrote all three of their prior dramas, not one of which was a hit on Broadway.

Spotted …

Anne Hathaway, Heidi Klum, Randy Newman and Todd Phillips at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

