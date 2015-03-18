Kendall Jenner denies speaking to Us Weekly about dad Bruce

Did she or didn’t she? Kendall denies comments about dad’s transition.

Kendall Jenner took Us Weekly to task for reporting that she shared her thoughts on her father Bruce Jenner’s transition from a man to a woman at Justin Bieber’s Comedy Central roast last weekend.

“Shame on Us Weekly for making up quotes,” tweeted Jenner, 19. “I never said those things. I never spoke to them.”

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Kendall had shared her thoughts on her father, 65.

“I love my dad,” Jenner reportedly said. “He’s always been there for me and my sisters. I will always love my dad, whether he’s a man or a woman.”

Us Weekly could not be reached for comment.