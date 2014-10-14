Kesha and Dr. Luke wage war in court with scandalous accusations

Singer-songwriter Kesha filed a staggeringly graphic case against her longtime music producer Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald, and his companies in Los Angeles yesterday, claiming he had “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused” her to the point where she “nearly lost her life.”

The singer’s lawsuit depicts the famous hitmaker as a violent predator who at one point drugged and raped his protégé, threatened to “destroy not only her life but her entire family’s lives,” if she ever told anyone he raped her, and continuously degraded her — threatening her dog, extorting money and causing her to become bulimic.

The same day, Gottwald filed a case in New York Supreme Court accusing Kesha, whose given name is Kesha Rose Sebert, and her mother of defamation, Kesha of breach of contract, and her mother, management company and manager of interfering with Kesha’s contractual obligations.

Gottwald is actually the victim of “a blatant act of extortion,” according to his lawsuit. Gottwald was shown a “draft complaint” by Kesha’s attorneys and told it would be filed unless he released the singer from her contract, according to documents.

Kesha’s manager, Jack Rovner, believed he “would stand to gain a larger share of any profits” from future recordings if Kesha’s exclusive agreement was severed, according to his case.