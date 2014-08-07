Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick to guest-star on ‘Royal Pains’

Reality TV stars Khloe Kardahsian and Scott Disick are dipping their toes into the world of scripted television, landing guest …

The Cortlandt Street Subway entrance seen across Church Street at Ground Zero, Lower Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty/David Ramos

Reality TV stars Khloe Kardahsian and Scott Disick are dipping their toes into the world of scripted television, landing guest roles on USA Network’s “Royal Pains.”

Kardashian and Disick will play themselves in the Sept. 2 season finale, the network announced on Thursday. Disick is expecting his third child with Khloe’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the episode, Khloe and Disick, who are both out east filming E!’s reality show “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,” are having dinner at a Hamptons hotspot when they’re recognized by Hank’s (Mark Feuerstein) girlfriend Charlotte (Gillian Alexy). Charlotte asks Evan (Paulo Costanzo) to make an introduction for her.