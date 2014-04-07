Khloe Kardashian dating rapper French Montana?

The reality star has been hanging out with the rapper.

Khloe Kardashian may have a new man in her life.

The reality star, who filed for divorce from hubby Lamar Odom in December, has been hanging out with rapper French Montana recently.

According to TMZ.com, the pair partied together at Pink Rhino, a strip club in Phoenix, over the weekend, where French was a promoted guest.

Spies inside the club told TMZ the two looked “close.” While at the club, Kardashian, French and pals went through 10 bottles of booze and dropped $7,000 on gals. French also had his arm around Kardashian, 29, when they walked in.

According to TMZ, Kardashian has also been helping French house-hunt, accompanying him recently to look at a 4,800-square-foot Hollywood Hills home that rents for a whopping $29,000/month.

According to Us Weekly, the duo also hung out together on Friday night, attending a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, at 1Oak in Hollywood.