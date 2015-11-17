Khloe Kardashian opens up about support from James Harden during Odom Lamar’s health crisis

Khloe Kardashian is grateful for her support system.

Instead of reacting with jealousy or anger, Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Houston Rockets’ star James Harden, has responded to the Lamar Odom drama with a shoulder to lean on.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest yesterday, the 31-year-old reality TV star said Harden, 26, has been “great” while she’s been taking care of Odom after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel with drugs in his system.

“He’s been very supportive with everything,” Kardashian said. “I’m sure there was, of course, times that [Harden] was uncomfortable with some of the things, but I’m a very honest person and I have nothing to hide.”

Kardashian is still married to Odom, having dismissed their pending divorce papers last month, and has taken on responsibility for his medical decisions.

“I was very open with how I feel like I had to handle everything with Lamar, and I really, really appreciate how supportive James has been and it wasn’t another layer of stress on me,” she told Seacrest. “He’s been great and I’ve been open and honest.”