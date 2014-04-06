Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner still separated: report

A little hand-holding doesn’t mean a reconciliation for Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner.

The couple is still broken up, despite their photographed hand-in-hand jaunt through LAX Airport last week, according to TMZ.com. The pair separated in October after 22 years of marriage.

Sources told TMZ that the Jenners did not rekindle their romance while on a recent family vacation in Thailand, which they returned from last Wednesday, but that they “don’t hate each other” and are “still close.”

However, the two are — and have been — living separately, with 58-year-old Kris at the family’s Calabasas, Calif., mansion and 64-year-old Bruce in Malibu.