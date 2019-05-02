Laura Linney will return to Broadway in “My Name is Lucy Barton,” a one-woman drama based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name about a woman who gets back in touch with her mother after undergoing surgery. The production (which originated in London) will be presented by the nonprofit Manhattan Theatre Club at its Broadway space, and previews are set to begin in January. Linney last appeared on Broadway two years ago in a revival of Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes” at the same theater.

Limited run shows announce extensions, future plans

Coinciding with the Tony nominations announcement, multiple Broadway shows announced extensions of their limited runs, including Heidi Schreck's solo play "What the Constitution Means to Me” (to Aug. 24), the experimental revival of “Oklahoma!” (to Jan. 19) and the Rupert Murdoch drama “Ink” (to July 7). “The Ferryman” (which was previously extended to July 7) revealed plans for a U.S. tour and an Australian production.

‘Avenue Q’ puppets heading to the Smithsonian

Nicky, Rod and Kate Monster — three of the furry and iconic “Avenue Q” puppets — are being added to the permanent Popular Entertainment collection at the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. The puppets were created by original cast member Rick Lyon. Following a combined 16-year run including Broadway and Off-Broadway, “Avenue Q” will play its final performance at New World Stages on May 26.

Madame Tussauds meets Broadway and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Madame Tussauds New York will launch an immersive Broadway-themed exhibition next month that will bring guests into a backstage theater environment and face-to-face with characters from the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber (whose company, Really Useful Group, is partnering on the project). There will also be a Broadway karaoke component. It's slated to open in June.

Despite Tony snub, ‘Mockingbird’ is officially a hit

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has recouped its $7.5 million investment costs, officially making it a hit according to traditional Broadway standards. Strangely, while the production (which received solid reviews and has been doing record-breaking business for months) earned nine Tony nominations earlier this week, it was inexplicably snubbed in the Best Play category.

Spotted …

Carol Burnett, Billy Crystal and Michael Keaton at “Tootsie” … Sarah Silverman at “Beetlejuice” … Liam Neeson at “The Ferryman” … Lin-Manuel Miranda and Idina Menzel at “Hadestown” … Natasha Lyonne at “Ain’t Too Proud.”