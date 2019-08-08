We were on a brick!

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom, your favorite television "Friends" are jumping into the world of Lego with a Central Perk set.

The 1,070-piece set, which goes on sale Sept. 1, features Lego minifigs of the main characters — Ross, Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe — plus the coffee shop's manager Gunther.

The minifigs come with some of the character's signature items from the show, including Joey's man bag, Chandler's laptop and Phoebe's guitar.

Builders will get to assemble the cast's favorite couch and surrounding chairs, as well as the coffee counter and entryway. And of course the performance space if you want Lego Phoebe to belt out a few rounds of "Smelly Cat."

The exterior of the model even includes the studio light rigs, so you really feel like you're on set.

The Lego set retails for $59.99 and includes an instruction booklet filled with background info on the show. Could you BE any more excited?