Liam Neeson lost 20 pounds for Martin Scorsese film

Liam Neeson’s weight loss secret has finally been revealed.

Rumors were swirling over Neeson’s gaunt appearance and well-being as of late, but the actor explained over the weekend that his recent change in physique was just part of the job.

According to Collider, the 63-year-old dropped 20 pounds for his latest role in Martin Scorsese’s flick, “Silence.”

“He’s a very special director and for actors he’s exceptional,” Neeson said of Scorsese at a promotional event for the film. “His level of concentration and focus, what he prepares for the actors before you come on set is just wonderful.”

In the film, which also stars Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield, Neeson plays a Portuguese priest

“Martin wanted us all to look a bit more gaunt, which [Driver and Garfield] did as well,” Neeson said. “I know Adam went to the extreme. He’s an ex-Marine and when he’s given an order, he follows it through.”