Lin-Manuel Miranda to join ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel

We bet there’ll be a few “Hamilton” tickets in that magic bag of Mary Poppins’ now — it looks like Lin-Manuel Miranda is the latest big name to sign on to the upcoming sequel of Disney’s hit ’64 movie-musical.

Reports emerged from Variety and Entertainment Weekly Wednesday that Miranda, 36, will play a lamplighter by the name of Jack and star opposite Emily Blunt, 33, who is said to be taking on the role of Mary Poppins in the yet-to-be titled film.

The “Mary Poppins” sequel will take place in Depression-era London, after the Banks children have grown up and have families of their own.

“Into the Woods” director Rob Marshall will direct the film, while Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of “Hairspray” will write original songs, according to EW.