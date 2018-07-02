Can’t make it out to see fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline this Fourth of July? You can always get into the summer spirit, while escaping the heat, by watching the annual Macy's display on your phone or tablet instead.

NBC will be hosting a livestream of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, including performances and more, on its mobile app and NBCNewYork.com/live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

With a star-studded list of performers -- Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin -- ready to wish America a happy birthday, you’ll probably want to tune into the celebration even if you’re stuck at work, down on the beach or hanging in a bar. The fireworks are slated to begin at 9:25 p.m. and last just under a half hour.

The retailer is jazzing up its display this year, promising the largest show the city has seen since the year 2000 with 75,000 shells.

According to NBC, the fireworks display won't be available on demand post-show.

We won’t even judge you if you hold your iPhone up high and pretend you’re standing in front of the fireworks as they rain down over the East River.