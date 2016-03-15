Madonna claims onstage meltdown in Australia was ‘an act’

“I could never do any of my shows high or drunk,” she said in an Instagram post.

Her Madgesty has pulled the old “all part of the performance” ploy.

Following footage of bizarre behavior and odd onstage antics in Melbourne, Australia, Madonna on Tuesday hit back at claims that she was in the midst of a drunken breakdown.

“Sexism is alive and kicking,” the 57-year-old stated in an Instagram post that shared one fan’s defense of the pop singer.

Texas fan Remington Graves had posted on Facebook that accusations the Queen of Pop was drunk or on drugs were “nothing short of yet another misogynistic attempt to undermine a highly accomplished woman’s value.”

The singer, who is currently Down Under for the Australian leg of her Rebel Heart Tour, said: “Thanks for supporting me. Too bad people don’t know the art of acting and playing a character, I could never do any of my shows high or drunk.”

She added: “And yes, underlying all of this is sexism and misogyny which proves that not only do we not get equal pay but we are still treated like heretics if we step out of line and think outside the box!”

It was certainly quite the feat in “acting” — perhaps the reason the “Material Girl” was a whopping four hours late on stage before one of the shows was merely extra rehearsal time.