O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge talks ‘Concert for Dreams’ ahead of Beacon Theatre gig

The passion that O.A.R. lead singer Marc Roberge emits when he speaks about the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the concert coming to Beacon Theatre on Friday is palpable.

“It’s not something you can just pop-in and say, ‘Hey kids, how are you doing?’ and then never see them again,” Roberage gushes. “I was really happy with the relationships that developed.”

The Concert for Dreams — featuring Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Gavin DeGraw, Robert Randolph, Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, Nate Ruess of fun., John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls and Matt Nathanson and headlined by O.A.R. — benefits children across the tristate area facing homelessness, extreme poverty and illness.

Roberge sat down with amNewYork to discuss the event, putting together an all-star lineup of talent and the future of O.A.R. music.

How did you get involved with planning this benefit with the Garden of Dreams?

I’d already gotten the chance to work with some of the kids from the [Garden of Dreams]Talent Show. They’re just like my kids and we’re all just trying to get through life and have something to smile about. I think Garden the Dreams provides that. They don’t do it for credit, they do it for the kids. I just felt that I really want to be involved with the organization.

How did you bring together the acts that are performing at the benefit concert?

From day one, between Barry [Watkins, chairman, Garden of Dreams Foundation] and myself — and the staff at Garden of Dreams who have been amazing — through friendships and open conversations we’ve been able to figure out an amazing roster. Because people want to come together. Matt Nathanson calls me literally every three days to ask me about the concert. John Rzeznik has been amazing and DMC is the leader of all of us. Darryl doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. It wasn’t difficult to put together the lineup. Scheduling people, I think it took a little bit of time, but we made it happen.

Let’s talk quickly about the future of O.A.R. Are you planning on releasing a new record anytime soon?

We are fortunate enough to do this job. Every time I get out [an] album and write more songs, we feel we’re very lucky. So we put a song out a few weeks ago: “Just Like Paradise.” We’re in the studio now recording an album and then we’re going out on tour in July across the U.S., probably adding Canada to that list. It’s funny because this Garden of Dreams concert kind of kicks off everything for us. The show . . . is going to be one of those epic type rock and roll shows. It’s at the Beacon, one of the most famous theaters in the world, so it’s our duty to make it the best.

Concert for Dreams is at Beacon Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m., 2124 Broadway, msg.com/beacon-theatre, $70-$125