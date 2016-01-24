Mark Ruffalo loses phone and wallet in NYC snowstorm, enlists Twitter for help

One can always depend on the kindness of the Twittersphere.

One can always depend on the kindness of the Twittersphere — especially when it comes to New Yorkers.

Mark Ruffalo fell victim to winter storm Jonas over the weekend when he lost his phone and wallet while out and about in the city.

“APB out for a cell phone in a wallet case out on the streets of NYC in a blizzard. My drivers license is in there. Reward and signed pic,” the 48-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Less than 20 minutes later, success!

The “Spotlight” star updated followers: “OMG It was just found! That was freaking fast. Thanks for helping me find it!!”

He later tweeted out thanks to the good Samaritans who found it: “Thank Amenaide and Catherine Brown for finding my Phone and wallet! Thanks Brown family for your decency.”

The incident reminds us of a similar celeb incident — though not in a snowstorm — when Tom Hanks took to Twitter in October after he found a Fordham student’s ID. It was likewise soon returned to its owner.