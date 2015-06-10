Miley Cyrus new single ‘Nightmare’ leaked online

It’s a nightmare in the USA! (Not really).

If you just stopped off a plane at LAX, LGA, or anywhere, you may be one of the few who hasn’t yet heard Miley Cyrus’ new song.

‘Nightmare’ leaked online on Tuesday afternoon, bringing hoardes of Miley fans and Miley haters to, where else, the comment section.

Not much is known about the leaked single, though many believe Dr. Luke may be behind it. “It’s wrecking ball’s little sister but uptempo !!” the legendary record producer tweeted in December 2014.

Rolling Stone called the song a “huge departure from ‘Bangerz’-era hip-hop influence” and Buzzfeed described the trask as “the halfway point between ‘Wrecking Ball’ and Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone.'”

While Cyrus has been gone from the recording scene since ‘Bangerz’ was released in 2013, she’s been busy starting the Happy Hippie Foundation for LGBT youth as well as recording ‘Backyard Sessions’ covers with stars like Ariana Grande and Joan Jett.

The leaking of ‘Nightmare’ corresponds with Cyrus’ Paper magazine cover, in which she does not break the Internet, but poses naked with a pig.