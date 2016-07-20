Miranda Kerr engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel

Congratulations are in order for Miranda Kerr and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel — the couple of 13 months are engaged!

The Aussie model, 33, posted to Snapchat (duh) a photograph of her solitaire sparkler, complete with a Bitmoji of her now-fiancé on bended knee. She also posted the image to her Instagram account, with the caption “I said yes!!!”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel reportedly first met the billionaire internet entrepreneur, 26, at a Louis Vuitton event in New York City back in 2014. They didn’t start dating until June 2015.

This will be Kerr’s second walk down the aisle — the model married Orlando Bloom in 2010, but split in 2013. They have a 5-year-old son, Flynn.