Molly Sims shares summer style secret

Mama-model Molly Sims always looks flawless, even when running after 2-year-old son Brooks.

So what’s her secret to looking cool and keeping cool in the summer heat?

“Wear your hair up, always, because it’s just an easy way for it to always look good,” she told News 12 Long Island’s Elisa DiStefano at the Children’s Museum of the East End’s Family Fair on Saturday.

Added the 41-year-old: ” If you’re sweating, your hair at least always looks good.”

Celeb moms Julie Bowen and Jane Krakowski were also at the fair with their kids.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Hamptons this weekend:

Adrian Grenier attended SoFo Goes Silver to benefit the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton.

Opening Day of Bridgehampton Polo brought out Georgina Bloomberg as Nacho Figueras played the field.

Brooke Shields celebrated her super-sexy Social Life Magazine cover at the third annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala under tents in Bridgehampton, while Ramona Singer and Nick Loeb mingled with the crowd.

