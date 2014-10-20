Monica Lewinsky joins Twitter

Monica Lewinsky joined Twitter Monday, just before taking the stage at the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 summit in Philadelphia. Her first tweet was “#HereWeGo.”

The 41-year-old descibes herself in her Twitter profile as a “social activist. public speaker. contributor to vanity fair. knitter of things without sleeves.”

Two hours after making her Twitter debut, Lewinsky gave an emotional speech at the Forbes conference, which focused on the detrimental effects of cyber bullying. She considers herself “Patient Zero, the first person to have their reputation completely destroyed worldwide via the Internet,” and spoke of the “compassion deficit” the Internet has bestowed upon today’s culture, according to reports.