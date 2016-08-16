‘Mr. Robot’ renewed for third season

The third season is set to air in 2017.

Good news for “Mr. Robot” fans: The hit USA Network drama is getting another season.

The channel announced Tuesday that will return for its third season in 2017. “Mr. Robot” has six Emmy nominations under its belt, thanks to its all-star cast, which includes Rami Malek and Christian Slater. Season 2 saw the addition of Meryl Streep’s daughter, Grace Grummer.

The New York-based show tells the story of a computer programmer (Malek) and the drama that ensues when he’s recruited to join a hacking network.

The second season of “Mr. Robot” is currently airing on USA Network on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.