MTV hosts 24-hour Beyonce dance marathon Monday night

If you’re a member of Queen Bey nation, you may want to get yourself to MTV’s headquarters in NYC tonight. A 24-hour dance party, fueled by a Beyonce-only soundtrack, is going down starting at 11 p.m.

MTV is inviting Beyonce fans to gather outside its HQ at 1515 Broadway, reported AP. Get your groove on and show off your moves!

MTV is hoping the danceathon will set a Guiness World Record for longest dance relay marathon. We think they may have a good turnout since temperatures should reach 50 in NYC today!