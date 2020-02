The annual show is going back to Cali.

After a short-lived stint at the Barclays Center, the MTV Video Music Awards are going back to Cali.

MTV announced on Twitter Wednesday that the event, which last year became the first major annual awards show to be hosted in Brooklyn, has found a new home back west at the Forum, a recently renovated venue in Inglewood, California.

At least we’ll always have Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and that infamous foam finger to remember it by. The show will air live on Aug. 24.