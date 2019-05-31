An immersive pop-up museum will give its regards to Broadway next year.

The Museum of Broadway, presented by Untitled Theatricals and Rubik Marketing, is expected to open in Times Square in 2020. Museum producers are promising fans of the Great White Way a "one-of-a-kind" experience that will take them on a journey from Broadway's beginnings to the present day.

The museum will be three-pronged, with exhibits and other interactive features highlighting the evolution of Manhattan's theater district; how productions are brought to life; and "game-changing" musicals that have redefined Broadway.

"We look forward to crafting an interactive exhibition for people of all ages to engage with Broadway’s history, get an inside look at how a show is created, and celebrate the community of artists whose work has transformed Broadway and shaped its legacy over the last 100 years," said Julie Boardman, a Tony-nominated producer with Untitled Theatricals and Boardman Productions.

Fred Dixon, president of NYC & Company, which leads the city's tourism and marketing, said he is excited to welcome the new pop-up experience to Times Square next year.

"No visit to New York City is complete without seeing a Broadway show, and now with this new pop-up museum, visitors can further immerse themselves in the history and legacy of one of our city’s most iconic draws."

The exact location of the museum has not yet been released. More information, including ticketing options, is expected to be announced soon.