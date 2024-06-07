Museum of Ice Cream and Ess-A-Bagel brings bagel-themed treat to the museum

The Ice-A-Bagel, only available at the Museum of Ice Cream.

A truly New York sweet treat is joining the line up at the Museum of Ice Cream.

The museum has teamed up with Ess-A-Bagel to release the Ice-a-Bagel. The treat, only available at the Museum of Ice Cream, consists of a mini pink bagel filled with sweet Philadelphia cream cheese gelato, topped with everything bagel seasoning.

The Ice-a-Bagel officially joined the museum treat lineup on June 5. The bagels are baked fresh by Ess-A-Bagel daily, ensuring that each bite will be delicious.

The Museum of Ice Cream is located at 558 Broadway in Manhattan. Tickets start at $45 and are available at museumoficecream.com.