Billy Joel’s January show at Madison Square Garden postponed again due to COVID-19

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in New York City, Billy Joel’s January show at Madison Square Garden (MSG) has been postponed to this summer.

The original show was meant to take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and was pushed to Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Now, the show will take on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG,” Joel wrote in a statement on his website.

Tickets that have been purchased will remain valid for the new August date and do not need to be exchanged. Those who cannot commit to the new date can request a refund within the next 30 days. Only tickets that were purchased directly through Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden Box Office are eligible for a refund.

If you purchased your ticket through a third-party vendor, you must go back to the point of purchase to determine if you are eligible for a refund.