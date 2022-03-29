Elton John adds another show at MetLife Stadium for farewell tour

Elton John has added a handful of new North American tour dates, including an additional show in the northeast this summer.

It was announced that John will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 24 as a part of the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.” John will also be performing at MetLife Stadium the night before on July 23.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John posted on social media. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Over 52 years of live performances, John has played for tens of millions of fans worldwide and has broken multiple attendance and box-office records throughout his career, hitting an unrivaled apex that is sure to remain unchallenged for years to come. he will kick off his last run of North American show dates on July 15 in Philadelphia, PA, finishing with the three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

“After the tour pause during the pandemic, it’s so wonderful to see Elton back out there electrifying audiences every night, but obviously with this announcement of the final North American dates it’s bittersweet as well. It’s really starting to feel like the end of this tour is in sight, four years after it began. Every artist who has ever set foot on a stage can learn so much from Elton’s artistry, work ethic, and dedication to his fans. There’s truly nobody like him. I feel privileged to have spent over 30 years working with Elton, and for our company to be a part of one of the biggest grossing tours of all time,” states AEG Presents’ Chairman & CEO, Jay Marciano.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EltonJohn.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets starting at 10 a.m. local time on March 30 through 10 p.m. on April 5, and a limited number of VIP packages will be available at this time.