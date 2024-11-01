Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

South Korean pop stars EVERGLOW took the world by storm last month with astounding performances in eight cities across the United States and Latin America.

Fans are still gushing over EVERGLOW’s shows in Chicago, New York, St. Petersburg, Dallas, Phoenix, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Santiago for their 2024 tour Pulse & Heart. Supporters, known as FOREVER, describe the six-member female powerhouse as EDM-pop stars who’ve rocked the music industry with their unique style.

Twenty-three-year-old Gabby Gaudio told amNewYork Metro that EVERGLOW was one of the first K-Pop groups she has ever listened to, and while others in that music genre change their concept with every comeback, she believes EVERGLOW has remained consistent and true to themselves. Their strength and perseverance have not only motivated her, but she also credits the group for helping foster an everlasting friendship with fellow fan, Xolaris Matthews, who she met at another concert.

“I really love the performance level that they are at. It sets them apart from a lot of their peers and they have a cohesive concept,” Gaudio said.

Gaudio and Matthews bonded quickly over these Queens of EDM and have remained in touch visiting EVERGLOW tour stops together. Matthews says that she is amazed how much EVERGLOW has grown as a group since their debut almost five years ago.

“The first time I saw EVERGLOW I started crying because I’ve watched them grow as a group, and I feel like their song HUSH shows that growth. It does a great job representing that,” Matthews said.

Twenty-year-old Mandie Smith calls EVERGLOW’s stage presence magical, traveling from Connecticut to see them.

“I think EVERGLOW are so inspirational. They’ve gone through so much with their company and they are just amazing performers. My favorite is Onda, she is my queen and literally just a joy of light. There is something about them that is just magical,” Smith said.

As the lights dimmed in Times Squares’ Town Hall Sept. 29, a roar of screams filled the air Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren confidently shimmed across the stage wearing school girl uniforms. These six remarkable women dominated the historical landmark with perfectly choreographed dance routines and hauntingly powerful vocals.

Their song “Zombie,” which is also their name of their latest album, set the tone for the night, kicking-off the spooky fall season with a killer dance ensemble that had audiences jumping in excitement.

EVERGLOW culminated the night reading messages from fans and performing Adios. The all-star girl group rounded up their Pulse & Heart tour on Oct. 15 in Santiago, Chile in the Teatro Coliseo.