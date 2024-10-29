K-pop group SEVENTEEN takes New York City by storm and lights Empire State Building

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

K-Pop icons SEVENTEEN have taken over the Big Apple with two sold out concerts and have now also left their mark on its most famous skyscraper by lighting the Empire State Building with their band’s colors in support of UNESCO.

Just like their slogan, “SEVENTEEN right here,’ the South Korean boy group have made their imprint on New York with two sold concerts at the UBS Arena on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, lit the Empire State Building on Oct. 28, and without missing a beat, will also perform on ABC’s Good Morning America on Oct. 30.

October marked the start of SEVENTEEN’s world tour with 10-sold out shows, kicking-off at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and then across the United States in Chicago, New York, San Antonio, Oakland, and ending in Los Angeles.

Global icons S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino had fans, affectionately known as CARATs, rejoiced their return to New York Oct. 25. and Oct. 26, many traveling far and wide just to see the group perform.

Tayla Lewis, 24, boarded a plane from Liverpool, England for the second time since 2022 to see SEVENTEEN in New York. She shared that their message of resilience and dealing with struggles resonates with her own life and has shined a light of positivity when she needed it most.

“They mean a lot to me. It sounds silly, but anytime something has gone wrong in my life, and I put on their album, and it always helps me get through it,” Lewis told amNewYork Metro.

Anne Phan, 26, came from the West Coast clutching onto a sign that read, “Thank you for being my youth.” The Seattle native proudly stated that she has been a fan of SEVENTEEN since their debut in 2015.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs since debut, so they have been people that I’ve watch grow up and have grown up with. They have been really impactful on me during my younger years, and I want to just thank them for that. I always find comfort in their music, and they speak on having tough times and being supportive through their messages,” Phan said.

Boasting a repertoire that spans over nine years, including their newly released 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS, SEVENTEEN gave a showstopping performance that told the story of their journey fighting to conquer the music industry with songs that discuss helplessness, fear, resilience, and hope.

SEVENTEEN also hopes to spread a message of positivity beyond the music industry. The K-Pop group are also UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth, working toward amplifying the voice of young people and inspiring them worldwide. Five of the band’s members, Vernon, Mingyu, Dino, DK, And Joshua lit the Empire State Building in rose quartz and serenity (pink and blue) in honor of UNSESCO and the release of their new album SPILL THE FEELS.

“This appointment recognizes their deep commitment to social impact and the well-being of young people around the world. SEVENTEEN performances not just bring joy through music and entertainment, they also empower youth and foster collective social action with 13 members, each bringing unique strengths, SEVENTEEN is all about teamwork and creativity. Their journey and talent inspire millions of young people, millions of CARATs, to believe in themselves and their ability to shine and grow just like diamonds,” the Director of the New York Office at UNESCO, Eliot Minchenberg said.

SEVENTEEN donated $1 million toward “The Global Youth Grant Scheme” with UNESCO helping to fund a hundred youth-led action projects worldwide. New York City native, Vernon stated that SEVENTEEN is proud to be an ambassador for UNESCO and hopes that their dedication to youth inspires others to join in the initiative.

“We hope that our dedication to supporting futures of young people around the globe resonates with individuals through this event. I’m excited to see the Empire State Building light up in SEVENTEEN’s colors, rose quartz and serenity. And I hope everyone, including our beloved CARATs, enjoys today’s lighting event,” Vernon said.

SEVENTEEN made sure to take a bite out of the Big Apple and will culminate their visit by performing their hit “LOVE, MONEY, FAME” featuring DJ Khaled on Oct. 30 at ABC’s Good Morning America.