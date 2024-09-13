Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

South Korean Kings of K-Pop, The KingDom, made a royal appearance at Webster Hall last weekend in front of hundreds of fans.

The Greenwich Village historical landmark served as the perfect venue on Sept. 6 for The KingDom as they made their illustrious return to the United States for the second time and marked their second stop on their world tour UNVEIL.

The performance exuded grandeur and beautiful flair, dramatic sequences, and intricate choreography unfolding the history of these seven kings: Dann of the Kingdom of Change, Aruthur of the Kingdom of Rain, Mujin of the Kingdom of Cherry Blossom, Louis of the Kingdom of Beauty, Ivan of the Kingdom of Snow, Hwon of the Kingdom of Storms, and Jahan of the Kingdom of the Sun.

The artistic performance used dance to tell the tale of seven kings who sacrificed their lives in a battle against darkness. It is their fans, affectionately known as KINGMAKER, who the stars say were the light at the end of their tunnel.

To reciprocate their love and appreciation, the young men announced that they worked over two months to practice their choreography for their United States tour.

“We tried to give you guys the best night ever,” Dann told the crowd.

It was an unforgettable night for fans Chelsea Herzog and Hallie Martinez, who credit the group for their everlasting friendship.

“To me, the KingDom represents friends, fun and family,” Herzog, 32, told amNewYork Metro.

Herzog traveled across the United States all the way from Ohio with her best friend Martinez, 27, from Chicago, just to see The KingDom in New York City. Both girls met at a K-Pop concert in 2016, and have traveled the world together seeing The KingDom and other groups.

”We got into them together at the same time, and so it was fun. Our friendship, like bonding with watching their music videos. The KingDom does a lot of the things that we’re really into. We love a lot of their concepts, the Renaissance fair style stuff with swords and fantasy, different types of beautiful costumes,” Herzog said

Clutching onto the barricade with a sign featuring caricatures of the group, both girls gushed over the bound the tight niche KINGMAKER fan base share, thanking the idols for creating such an accepting community.

The KingDom divided their show into two dramatic sections, from contemporary K-Pop to a Broadway style production including kingly attire.

With outstretched hands fans screamed as the members sang “The best thing about me is you.”

The KingDom will be performing on Sept. 13 in Atlanta at the Rialto Center for the Arts GSU, followed by a show at the Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre on Sept. 20 before making their last stop on Sept. 22 at the Cowell Theater in San Francisco.