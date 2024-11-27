South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher rocks Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

K-Pop rock stars Dreamcatcher have taken their dark fantasy themes and made them a reality for hundreds of fans earlier this month during their “Luck Inside 7 Doors” tour stop at Kings Theatre.

After making their debut in 2017, the seven-member girl group consisting of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyun have blazed a trail for females in the music industry. Dreamcatcher is unlike other K-Pop groups of their time; they blend rock, pop, fantasy, and dance themes that transcend their performances with stunning visuals and dynamic stages.

Dreamcatcher performed in New York City last March, and to make up for what the group says has been lost, they decided to kick-off their world tour in the big apple on Nov. 2.

“It’s our third time having a concert with InSomnia in New York,” Dami said proudly, adding that while it’s been several months since they last performed, they are full of energy and ready to do their best for the audience.

“We are so lucky we got to come back to the US to see you guys again. Thank you for not forgetting about us and continuing to love us,” Siyeon added.

The sound of a heavy metal electric guitar accompanied by fast paced rap and ethereal vocals, had InSomnia—the moniker bestowed upon their supporters—jumping, screaming and throwing their heads back-and-forth in the true rock-and-roll spirit.

It’s not often that K-Pop girl groups are seen as goddesses of rock, but Dreamcatcher stands out amongst the fray with their amalgamation of heavy metal and pop. These young women are not bubbly and pink, but instead strong and powerful figures. Wearing ruffled white dresses and boots, the singers stomped across the stage in pure dominance signing “Scream,” “BONVOYAGE,” and “Fireflies.”

“I love you so much. I am so happy to see you again. Long time no see, but we are family,” SuA said laughing cheerfully as she waved to the crowd.

For longtime fans like Amanda Sananikone, who traveled from Philadelphia to Brooklyn for the concert, Dreamcatcher has been an everlasting force in her life providing a constant reminder to keep moving forward. Sananikone was distributing handmade bracelets for fellow InSomnia, in hopes of underscoring the sense of community Dreamcatcher has built.

“I think it’s a big community thing where we’re all getting together because we have this shared, collective interest in this group that kind of changed our lives in some way. Whether we are just enjoying their music or that they helped us through a tough spot. I like being able to connect with other people by giving them something to remember the day that we all got together and support this group,” Sananikone said. “Dreamcatcher, it’s kind of hard to describe, but they’re very much kind of like a pillar for me. So anytime there’s anything going on, whether I just want background noise, or if I just want a pick-me-up, I can put them on and trust that their music will help me feel better.”

After a seven-month hiatus, Dreamcatcher returned on the scene with their 10th mini-album “Virtuous,” which is the second part to their series, “Versus.” Their previous album “VillainS” portrayed the girl group as devious characters seeking power at any cost; however, their new album “Virtuous” counters this thirst for control and underscores a message to fans: Do not sacrifice others for personal gain.

“Even before coming on the tour, I was a little bit nervous. It’s so cool that we can be united through the language of music,” Yoohyeon said. “You guys are such a big, important part of our lives.”

“I’m so grateful that we were able to meet InSomnia from so many different countries this year, and because of you guys, I feel like we gained a lot of strength and support,” JiU shared.

“Looking back, feeling the times that we had InSomnia was one of our happiest times,” Dami added.

Dreamcatcher culminated their US tour in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Rox on Nov. 24.