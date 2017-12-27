New year, new music.

2018 is full of highly anticipated new tracks from artists like Cardi B and Charli XCX. Below, an early look at the new albums slated to drop in the coming months.

Arctic Monkeys - “TBA”: It’s been four years since this quartet from the suburbs of Sheffield, England, released “AM,” and its lead track “Do I Wanna Know?” wormed its way into your brain for days. Since then, the band has been mostly mum about their long-awaited sixth album, reportedly being cooked up and recorded in a “secret location” in Los Angeles. But since 2006, these two-time Glastonbury headliners have been nothing if not consistent in their progression, able to seamlessly blend the Beatles-with-attitude licks of their early albums with R&B grooves into something you’ll want to hear every time.

Vampire Weekend – “Mitsubishi Macchiato”: Frontman Ezra Koenig has been so busy creating bonkers, Jaden Smith-starring anime for Netflix that it’s easy to forget that Vampire Weekend is releasing the follow-up to Grammy-winning “Modern Vampires of the City” in 2018. But “Mitsubishi Macchiato” — fantastic name, right off the bat — may be a completely different beast altogether. Not only has founding member Rostam Batmanglij — who produced the band’s first two albums — left the group, but Koenig has promised in interviews “quite a cast of characters.” Either way, Vampire Weekend remains the quirkiest trio of Africa-inspired indie rockers on the scene, and no matter what comes next it’s practically guaranteed to be interesting.

Cardi B - “TBA”: Outside of New York’s underground hip-hop scene or the devoted followers of the late Vine app, not many people knew the name Cardi B before 2017. But the Bronx-born artist’s first single for Atlantic Records, “Bodak Yellow” absolutely launched her name into the stratosphere, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning nods everywhere from the BET Awards to The New York Times. So, what’s next when you’re already at the top? The rapper’s official debut LP is tentatively due in early 2018, and if the recently released “Bartier Cardi” is anything to go on, expect nothing but her trademark unfiltered excellence.

The 1975 - “Music For Cars”: As titles go, “Music For Cars” is a lot less wordy than The 1975’s chart-topping “I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It.” But the sound remains the same; this pop-rock four-piece from Manchester, England, has been one of the most dynamic, exciting presences on the scene since their self-titled debut in 2013. Somehow drawing influences from Talking Heads to Michael Jackson to The Clash, The 1975 has a track record for cuts both effortlessly breezy and endlessly catchy. Appropriately enough, it really is music for cars, tailor-made for cruising with the windows down.

Charli XCX - “TBA”: British pop royalty Charli XCX had a busy 2017, releasing a mixtape in March (“Number 1 Angel”) and the guest-star-packed “Pop 2” in mid-December, with the single “Boys” becoming her seventh UK Top 40 hit. But, somehow, the brash 25-year-old’s third full-length LP is set to drop in 2018. What can we expect? Original single “After The Afterparty” — released all the way back in 2016, to give you an idea of the singer’s erratic release formula — is a certified banger, the only thing we’ve come to expect from Charli XCX.