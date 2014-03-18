New Directors/New Films spotlights up-and-coming filmmakers

There’s plenty at this year’s edition of the popular festival.

The 2014 edition of New Directors/New Films sports a typically promising lineup for a festival that has become a spring landmark in New York City.

Honestly, why bother wasting your time at the multiplex when you can head out to the Film Society of Lincoln Center or MoMA to see films such as tonight’s fest opener, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” a black-and-white Iranian vampire film that got a great reception at Sundance?

There’s also “The Double,” an adaptation of the Fyodor Dostoevsky novella, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mia Wasikowska.

The satire “Dear White People” takes an inverted look at college campus integration.

Jenny Slate stars in the Brooklyn-set comedy “Obvious Child.”

The great documentary “We Come as Friends” presents an inside look at life in South Sudan from a multitude of angles.

The Australian horror flick “The Babadook” offers an acclaimed spin on the haunted house form with its story of a mother and son grappling with a disturbing presence.

The documentary “Return to Homs” offers an immersive look at the Syrian hot spot.

And there’s plenty more.