There's nothing like New Year's Eve in NYC.

Revelers began gathering in Times Square Sunday afternoon to see the ball drop and get a glimpse of the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show.

Mariah Carey is set to return to the stage after last year's mishap, leaving fans extra eager to tune in and catch her "redemptive" performance. She'll be joined by performers Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland.

If you didn't make the trek to Times Square to watch the ball drop during what's predicted to be the coldest NYE celebration since 1961, check back for scenes, performances and more below.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers (and their shadows) get
New Year's Eve revelers (and their shadows) get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
A New Year's Eve reveler is shrouded in
A New Year's Eve reveler is shrouded in a sleeping bag as she gets ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
An officer is bundled up as New Year's
An officer is bundled up as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
An officer and a dog keep an eye
An officer and a dog keep an eye on the crowds as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE
Cops search a bag as New Year's Eve
Cops search a bag as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
New Year's Eve revelers crawl into garbage bags
New Year's Eve revelers crawl into garbage bags lined with newspapers as they get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Crowds fill Times Square before the New Year's
Crowds fill Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Police in Times Square before the New Year's
Police in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
NYPD officers work at a security checkpoint in
NYPD officers work at a security checkpoint in Times Square as revelers enter into one of the pens where they will wait for the festivities to commence, on New Years Eve, Sunday,Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
A woman sporting festive glasses in Times Square
A woman sporting festive glasses in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Daniel Morales, 29, and Carolina Restrepo, 26, both
Daniel Morales, 29, and Carolina Restrepo, 26, both from Bogota, Colombia, are bundled up in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Robert Horton, 32, of Ontario, Canada, gets some
Robert Horton, 32, of Ontario, Canada, gets some arctic air in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Revelers fill Times Square before the New Year's
Revelers fill Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Kyoka Yamanaka, Miori Rue, and Kaho Maeda, all
Kyoka Yamanaka, Miori Rue, and Kaho Maeda, all 20, wait inside one of the pens in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration
Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Police wand and check bags on entry into
Police wand and check bags on entry into the pens at Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan, on Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Revelers in the cold at Times Square before
Revelers in the cold at Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Times Square bustles before the New Year's Eve
Times Square bustles before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Revelers in Times Square before the New Year's
Revelers in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
People gather in Times Square before the New
People gather in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
These New Year's Eve revelers were among the
These New Year's Eve revelers were among the first to arrive in Times Square about 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, some 16 hours before the ball was set to drop, marking the end of 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Dee Wilhite, 24, and Lindsay Savage, 20, both
Dee Wilhite, 24, and Lindsay Savage, 20, both of Salt Lake City, hang out in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Shamrock, a 3-year-old black labrador retriever that works
Shamrock, a 3-year-old black labrador retriever that works as an explosives detection dog along with Steve Littlefield, of MSA Security, patrols Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)