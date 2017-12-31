There's nothing like New Year's Eve in NYC.

Revelers began gathering in Times Square Sunday afternoon to see the ball drop and get a glimpse of the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show.

Mariah Carey is set to return to the stage after last year's mishap, leaving fans extra eager to tune in and catch her "redemptive" performance. She'll be joined by performers Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland.

If you didn't make the trek to Times Square to watch the ball drop during what's predicted to be the coldest NYE celebration since 1961, check back for scenes, performances and more below.