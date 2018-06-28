Get a first look at the some of the city’s sing-along-able Off-Broadway productions this summer during the annual New York Musical Festival.

The 15th annual fest, highlighting the work of 12 original shows, runs July 9 through Aug. 15 in the Theater District.

“The festival’s shows range from the serious to the ridiculous, from conventional musical comedies to avant-garde works, from operetta to punk rock, and everything in between,” according to a news release.

This year’s lineup brings some of your favorite emoticons to life with the debut of “Emojiland,” playing July 17 (National Emoji Day) through 22 at the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row. The production, starring “Matilda the Musical” actress Lesli Margherita, fictionalizes the lives of the emojis living inside our smartphones, and it wouldn’t be complete without a musical score about varying emotions.

Also on the newcomer roster: “Badass Beauty: The Rock Opera,” the coming-of-age story of an “ugly duckling” who finds her “inner alpha female” by way of a rock band (July 11-15); “Victory Train,” about those serving in the Vietnam War (July 19-21); and “The Gunfighter Meets His Match,” drawing inspiration from NYC’s live music venues.

Individual performance tickets are available, starting at $29.50. Serious theater buffs may want to opt for one of the NYMF passes (starting at $124), which get you into up to 20 shows, access to other festival events, and an invite to the opening night celebration.

Visit nymf.org for the full lineup and more ticket information.