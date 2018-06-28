LATEST PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
Entertainment

New York Musical Festival gives theater lovers a first look at Off-Broadway offerings

The 15th annual festival kicks off this July.

Actress Lesli Margherita (

Actress Lesli Margherita ("Matilda the Musical") will appear in the Off-Broadway "Emojiland" during the New York Musical Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

Get a first look at the some of the city’s sing-along-able Off-Broadway productions this summer during the annual New York Musical Festival.

The 15th annual fest, highlighting the work of 12 original shows, runs July 9 through Aug. 15 in the Theater District.

“The festival’s shows range from the serious to the ridiculous, from conventional musical comedies to avant-garde works, from operetta to punk rock, and everything in between,” according to a news release.

This year’s lineup brings some of your favorite emoticons to life with the debut of “Emojiland,” playing July 17 (National Emoji Day) through 22 at the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row. The production, starring “Matilda the Musical” actress Lesli Margherita, fictionalizes the lives of the emojis living inside our smartphones, and it wouldn’t be complete without a musical score about varying emotions.

Also on the newcomer roster: “Badass Beauty: The Rock Opera,” the coming-of-age story of an “ugly duckling” who finds her “inner alpha female” by way of a rock band (July 11-15); “Victory Train,” about those serving in the Vietnam War (July 19-21); and “The Gunfighter Meets His Match,” drawing inspiration from NYC’s live music venues.

Individual performance tickets are available, starting at $29.50. Serious theater buffs may want to opt for one of the NYMF passes (starting at $124), which get you into up to 20 shows, access to other festival events, and an invite to the opening night celebration.

Visit nymf.org for the full lineup and more ticket information.

Meghan

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

Entertainment photos & videos

The late Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, died Late Michael Jackson's father Joe has died
Live at the Archway in DUMBO is back Bored this week? Celebrate the solstice and more
Celebrate July Fourth in NYC at these parties Where to celebrate the Fourth of July
Comedians share worst subway experiences
This treasured summertime series offers 15 nights of Learn new dance moves and more this weekend
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings