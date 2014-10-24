NYC bowling alleys to visit for old-fashioned fun

We live in a modern city, where every pastime you could imagine is available to you and virtual reality is right at your fingertips. But don’t forget the simple pastimes of old.

Bowling, for example. It’s a game that hasn’t completely fallen from fashion, even in New York City.

There are two types of alley’s in NYC: fancy and tricked out for hip, young people (Brooklyn Bowl, Lucky Strike), or old-school and haunted with the games of people past (Melody Lanes, Whitestone Lanes.) We like most styles.

Here’s where to roll:

Melody Lanes

Our favorite place – head here for the nostalgia factor. Also a great place for a retro birthday party (for kids or adults!) Open til 3 a.m. on weekends. 461 37th St., 718-832-BOWL, melodylanesny.com

Brooklyn Bowl

This all-you-can-want-ever spot features musical concerts, Blue Ribbon fried chicken (and more eats!), Absinthe cocktails (and any other drink you could want), deep leather couches and tricked out lanes. This is not the alley of your childhood and you’ll pay a premium. 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 718-963-3369, brooklynbowl.com

Lucky Strike

This is the spot for your after-work party. Many a well-heeled woman in a power suit has traded her heels for bowling shoes here. This is a party spot through and through – with lots of food and lots of drink. 624-660 W. 42nd St., bowlluckystrike.com

Whitestone Lanes

Another family-friendly spot, Whitestone in Flushing also offers great rates: the all you can bowl $19 special (10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Mon./Tues. and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sat. Sun.) can’t be beat. This spot is open 24-hours, 7 days a week and has a full bar. 30-05 Whitestone Expressway, Flushing. whitestonelanes.net

The Gutter

Hipster-heaven with a music venue. Need we say more? This is a bowling alley to see and be seen. How ironic! 200 N. 14th St., Williamsburg. thegutterbrooklyn.com

Shell Lanes

Out in Gravesend is this classic, old-school spot with 32 lanes and cheap bowling. 1 Bouck Court, 718-336-6700

Rab’s Country Lanes

If you’re out in Staten Island, Rab’s is worth a visit. This is more of a kid’s place than a place where The Dude might hang, but no matter. It’s old-school and you can eat pizza and drink beer. 1600 Hylan Blvd., 718-979-1600, bowlatrabs.com