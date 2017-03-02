NYC-set ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ by Amy Sherman-Palladino among Amazon’s spring pilots

Her latest is one of five pilots to be released by Amazon this spring.

“Gilmore Girls” writer Amy Sherman-Palladino is creating her next fictional world right here in New York City.

Her latest series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is one of five new pilots to be released by Amazon on March 17, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

While its central character Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is a mother, that seems to be where the Lorelai similarities end. Set in 1958, the series opens on Midge’s seemingly perfect life, which includes an Upper East Side apartment, a perfect husband and two kids. But a lavish lifestyle just isn’t enough for Midge, who discovers she has a knack for comedy and sets out to make it as a stand-up comic in Greenwich Village. Her endeavor “will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch,” according to a news release.

Sounds like Midge has a pretty headstrong plot ahead of her compared with the two youngest Gilmores.

Michael Zegen, of “Boardwalk Empire,” will star as Midge’s husband. Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle will also appear in the Daniel Palladino-produced show.

Since writing her Stars Hollow-set series, Sherman-Palladino created “The Return of Jezebel James” and “Bunheads.” Neither were big hits among critics or viewers.

Amazon’s other new pilots slated for spring release are titled “The Legend of Master Legend,” “Budding Prospects,” “The New V.I.P.’s” and “Oasis.” Premiere dates have not yet been announced.