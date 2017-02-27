Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Trump, politics, more

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste any time getting political at the award show ceremony on Sunday night. His opening monologue was riddled with jabs at President Donald Trump (and his pretend enemy, Matt Damon, of course).

Kimmel told everyone in the audience, and those watching at home, to take “a moment to reach out to one person you disagree with and have a positive, considerate conversation. … We could really make America great again.” But that was where the seriousness ended.

Here are some of the late night host’s politically minded jokes that you may have missed.

A wide range

“This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in over 225 countries that now hate us.”

Thank you, Trump

“I do want to say thank you to President Trump. …. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.”

‘Is that an Ivanka?’

Poking fun at best actress nominee Meryl Streep, Kimmel called her “highly overrated” and asked the audience to give her a standing ovation. “Nice dress, by the way,” he said. “Is that an Ivanka?”

Glad you could make it

French actress Isabelle Huppert, who was up for best actress for her role in “Elle,” was also the target of one of Kimmel’s jabs. “We didn’t see ‘Elle,’ but we absolutely loved it. I’m glad Homeland Security let you in tonight,” he said, referencing Trump’s executive order, which stopped those from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States in January.

‘We don’t discriminate’

“We don’t discriminate against people based on what countries they come from. We discriminate against them based on their age and weight.”

5 a.m. tweets

“Some of you will get to come up here on this stage tonight and give a speech that the president will tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow, and I think that’s pretty excellent if you ask me.”

‘Doctor Strange’

“‘Doctor Strange’ was nominated for outstanding visual effects and was also named secretary of housing and urban development.”

Hey Trump, you up?

“We’re more than two hours into the show and Trump hasn’t tweeted about us once,” Kimmel said. “I’m starting to get worried about him. Can you pull my phone up on the screen?” Kimmel tweeted “Hey, @realdonaldtrump u up?”

