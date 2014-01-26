Parade of A-listers coming to Broadway this year

Bradley Cooper isn’t the only A-lister coming to Broadway soon.News broke last week that the Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” hunk will …

News broke last week that the Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” hunk will star in a fall revival of “The Elephant Man” as the severely deformed John Merrick, a role he played during the 2012 Williamstown Theatre Festival, joining a large list of celebs performing on the Great White Way this year.

Fresh off the finale of “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston is taking on the role of President Lyndon B. Johnson in the political drama “All the Way,” which opens March 6.

Michael C. Hall and Toni Collette will appear in this spring’s “The Realistic Joneses,” alongside Marisa Tomei. Hollywood heavyhitter Denzel Washington is starring in a revival of the classic “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Another classic getting the star treatment is the musical “Cabaret.” Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is making her Broadway debut in the show, and Alan Cumming is reprising his role as the emcee.

Woody Allen is bringing one of his flicks to the stage: 1994’s “Bullets Over Broadway” is getting the B’way treatment in musical form, starring Zach Braff and Vincent Pastore.

Also opening this spring are a revival of “Of Mice and Men” starring James Franco, Chris O’Dowd and Leighton Meester and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” starring Broadway fave Neil Patrick Harris.