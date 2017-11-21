Put down the waffles: This is your chance to own a little piece of “Parks and Recreation” history.

Starting Nov. 27, wannabe citizens of the beloved, fictional city in Indiana can bid on props and costumes from the show at screenbid.com. The auction, organized by Universal Television and NBC, will close Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

A whole slew of merch that’ll intrigue any serious “Parks and Rec” fan is included, from Entertainment 720 shirts to those framed photos of Leslie (Amy Poehler) and her BFF Ann (Rashida Jones) that sat on her desk through the series’ seven seasons. The items will cost you from $25 and up, depending on how high your fellow Pawneeians drive up the prices.

Bidding opens just in time to kick off your holiday shopping, but as Tom (Aziz Ansari) and Donna (Retta) would say, go ahead and treat yo self to these five items every fan absolutely needs.

1. Your own Knope 2012 pin

Keep showing your support for Leslie’s 2012 Pawnee City Council run and your favorite government employee might be inspired to run for president. #Knope2020

2. A stack of Entertainment 720 dollars

Entertainment 720 wasn’t exactly a success for Tom and his business partner Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t toss a stack of worthless money up in the air and pretend you’re throwing around billions.

3. A cozy Li’l Sebastian sweater

Try to hold back the tears when you wear this grey sweater in memory of Li’l Sebastian, the most famous mini-horse to ever grace the city Pawnee with his presence.

4. Tom’s Snake Juice bottle set

Another one of Tom’s failed business ventures, we recommend not trying to recreate this “high-end” alcoholic beverage unless you’re ready to take on what will probably become the biggest blowout your friends have ever been involved in. (See: Amy and Ann’s epic season 3, episode 13 fight.)

5. Mouse Rat’s “5,000 Candles in the Wind” album

Andy (Chris Pratt) may not have had much success with his seriously confused band Mouse Rat (also known as Scarecrow Boat, Rat Mouse, Nothing Rhymes with Orange and Everything Rhymes with Orange), but he did produce one memorable hit in tribute of Pawnee’s favorite little hero.

“Parks and Recreation” aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015. The series closed with flash forwards for each of its main characters, leaving little room for it to ever return to the network.