Pete Davidson may not be single, but he's still looking for a date to an upcoming taping of "Saturday Night Live."

The "Weekend Update" comedian has joined forces with fundraising site CrowdRise to offer the chance for one fan to join him at the Manhattan studio on April 13.

"You have the opportunity to come hang out with me backstage at 'SNL' and go see the taping, if you donate to whatever this thing is to help the environment … uh … I don't know man," the Staten Island-born comedian says in an Instagram video promoting the contest.

Since Davidson, 25, seems a little confused, we'll clear it up for you: To enter the contest, you'll need to donate $10 to benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a Manhattan-based nonprofit working to help protect the environment through programs promoting the importance of clean air and water access.

Donating gets you one entry for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the April 13 taping, as well as round-trip airfare for those who don't live in the city and access to a VIP after-party.

You can enter at crowdrise.com/snlpete as many times as you want before the contest closes on April 5.

"There is a strong push for climate action right now, but the growing momentum to confront the problem needs even more voices to join the chorus,” a statement by NRDC president Rhea Suh reads. “By bringing his unique voice to the fight, Pete is broadening awareness and building support at this critical moment in time.”

Actress Emma Stone will host the April 13 episode, with K-pop band BTS set as the musical guests.