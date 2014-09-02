Piers Morgan confirms CNN exit on Twitter

Piers Morgan is now a free agent.

The television news host confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday that he’s no longer a CNN employee.

He said on Twitter that he had “huge respect” for “all the people who work there.”

“Great company, great network,” he tweeted.

A British journalist, Morgan, 49, was hired on to replace Larry King about four years ago. In recent months, ratings for his prime-time show, “Piers Morgan Live,” had been lackluster compared to competitors at Fox News and MSNBC.

Before turning to broadcast journalism, Morgan was a newspaper reporter in England. In 2006, he served as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”