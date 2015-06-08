‘Primates of Park Avenue’ will have clarifying note about inconsistencies, according to report

Several inconsistencies about the book have been unearthed.

“Primates of Park Avenue,” the book causing a splash with its dishy descriptions of Upper East Side life, will have an editor’s note clarifying some inconsistencies, the publisher told The New York Times on Sunday.

Simon & Schuster vice president Cary Goldsmith called it a “common narrative technique” to disguise details in memoirs, and Goldsmith told the Times that a “clarifying note” will be added to future editors of the book.

Written by Wednesday Martin, “Primates of Park Avenue” details Martin’s years living as the wife of a wealthy investment manager and their children on the Upper East Side. An juicy except that appeared in the Times ahead of the book detailed the “wife bonus,” or money given to men for a well-kept household.

But the New York Post unearthed some inconsistencies in the book, such as that Martin claimed to live in the neighborhood for six years but property records showed she only lived there for three years.