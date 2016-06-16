Prince William becomes 1st royal on cover of gay magazine Attitude

The prince denounced the hateful behavior members of the LGBT community face day to day.

Prince William made history Wednesday, making his debut on the cover of the UK’s Attitude magazine.

The 33-year old is the first member of the British royal family to appear in a gay magazine.

The cover came about after HRH invited the magazine, along with members of the LGBT community, to a visit at Kensington Palace recently, in which people shared their stories.

The prince, an outspoken advocate for mental health, denounced the hateful behavior members of the LGBT community face day to day.

“No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives,” he said in a statement.

“The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now. Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it.”