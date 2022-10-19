Robert Clohessy collaborates with sons to create ‘The Redeemer’

This past week, the Soho International Film Festival screened 112 movies. Each of them represents an investment of time, effort, creativity, money, talent—and the hopes and dreams of success among all the cast members who are involved with these entrepreneurial projects.

The opening night screening presentation was the debut of, “The Redeemer” (Bare Foot Kid Productions), which gave Robert Clohessy and his son, Myles Wyatt Clohessy another opportunity to collaborate and work together. Robert Clohessy, who has enjoyed starring and feature roles in many movies and television shows, along with star billing in Broadway shows, is best known for his cast regular role in the long-time CBS Television Network hit series, “Blue Bloods”.

Clohessy’s two sons, Myles and Byron were both influenced by watching him up front in many films where they got the chance to see their father working with major stars.

Byron has appeared in many television serials and movies. Meanwhile, Myles has enjoyed early success as an actor—but has transitioned into producing and directing which he enjoys much more.

“The Redeemer” is a Western where Myles wrote the script, handled the directing, and oversaw a lot of the on location production. That his father, Robert played Charles Kennedy in the film was a gratifying experience for both of them. Myles got to develop his father’s character and direct him in different scenes on the set.

“The Redeemer” marks the fifth movie where The Clohessy Family is working together (in an industry notorious where family members are remote or apart for weeks, even months). Other movies where Robert has worked with Myles and Byron include: “Fire Island”, “The Bayou”, “Equal Standard”, and “Honor Amongst Men”.

“Dad, my brother, and I are inspired by families like The Barrymores, The Baldwins, Martin Sheen and his sons Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez, or the late Lloyd Bridges together with his sons Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges,” said Myles. Myles says he is putting together two or three more movies where his family members can participate.

Pop Clohessy sums it up: “I have been so blessed to have raised two fine young men who are focused, dedicated in their film and television careers, and they have already achieved some early success.”