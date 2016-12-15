Robin Thicke: Dad Alan Thicke was ‘best friend I ever had’

“He was the best man I ever knew,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Robin Thicke paid tribute on Wednesday to his father, “Growing Pains” star Alan Thicke, who died the day before.

“My Father passed away today,” the 39-year-old musician wrote on Instagram. “He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son.”

Alan Thicke died on Tuesday, suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with younger son, Carter Thicke, 19. In the wake of the news, there’s been an outpouring of love for the star from the entertainment community, including Bob Saget, Alyssa Milano, John Legend, Olivia Munn and more.