Meet the queens representing NYC in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will give New York City’s queens another chance to shine when the series returns this March.

Those repping the city in the current season of “All Stars” — Aja, Milk and Thorgy Thor — were all told to “sashay, away” by the fifth episode. But with a new season comes a slew of new queens vying for the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Celebrating a milestone 10 seasons, the Emmy-winning “Drag Race” promises “supersized” fashion, drama, lip-synchs and more, all packed into extended 90-minute episodes.

“The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens,” RuPaul said in a statement. “They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does ‘Drag Race.’ ”