Meet the queens representing NYC in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will give New York City’s queens another chance to shine when the series returns this March.
Those repping the city in the current season of “All Stars” — Aja, Milk and Thorgy Thor — were all told to “sashay, away” by the fifth episode. But with a new season comes a slew of new queens vying for the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Celebrating a milestone 10 seasons, the Emmy-winning “Drag Race” promises “supersized” fashion, drama, lip-synchs and more, all packed into extended 90-minute episodes.
“The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens,” RuPaul said in a statement. “They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does ‘Drag Race.’ ”
Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York City): Dusty is self-described as “theatrical, dark and witchy.” Her signature look — dotted face makeup — was born from her inability to draw on her own eyebrows, she explains. Though a Kentucky native, she moved to the city to make it as an actor and, instead, found drag.
Miz Cracker (Manhattan): Miz Cracker has former “Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen (her “drag mother”) on her side. As for her name? “She’s thin, white and very salty. If that doesn’t make her a cracker, I don’t know what will,” she says.
Monét X Change (Bronx): Born and raised in Brooklyn, this 27-year-old queen currently resides in the Bronx. She describes her style as “fresh, very edgy, very new, fun and biological.” She says she’ll remain a threat to the competition as long as she stays true to her drag aesthetic.
Yuhua Hamasaki (Manhattan): This 27-year-old queen was born in China, but has resided in Chinatown since age 7. Her skills include dancing, sewing and stand-up comedy. She calls her drag aesthetic “futuristic.”